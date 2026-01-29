Brunswick: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.7 million,…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $137.3 million, or $2.08 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.

Brunswick shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC

