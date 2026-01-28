Brinker International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $128.5 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $128.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion.

