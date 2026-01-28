Bridgford: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $13.4 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $231 million.

Bridgford shares have declined 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.76, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

