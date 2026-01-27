Bridgewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.3 million.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.1 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.4 million.

Bridgewater shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.46, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

