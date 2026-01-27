Boston Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $280.2 million, or $1.76 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.80 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $248.5 million, or $1.56 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $877.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $809.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $814.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.09 billion, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

Boston Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $6.88 to $7.04 per share.

The company’s shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65.22, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXP

