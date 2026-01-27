Boeing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.22 billion,…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.22 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $10.23. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.91 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $23.95 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.17 billion.

Boeing shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 1.5%. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

