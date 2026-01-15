BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.13 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $7.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $13.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.39 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.55 billion, or $35.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.22 billion.

BlackRock shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

