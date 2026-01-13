Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $976,000 in…

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $976,000 in its third quarter.

The Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 98 cents.

