Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 13, 2026, 12:04 PM

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $976,000 in its third quarter.

The Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 98 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPTH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up