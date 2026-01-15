Bank7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.8 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The company posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.1 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $96.4 million.

Bank7 shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

