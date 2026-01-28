Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $220.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $141.6 million, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $916.7 million.

Badger Meter shares have declined almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

