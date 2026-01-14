B. Riley Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported profit of $91.1 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported profit of $91.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.97 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

