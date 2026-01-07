AZZ: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $41.1 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $425.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.3 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.7 billion.

AZZ shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $109.55, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

