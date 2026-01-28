Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $289.6…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $289.6 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $3.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $12.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.5 billion.

Axis Capital shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $103.78, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.