AT&T: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.79 billion. The Dallas-based company…

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $33.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.95 billion, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $125.65 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on T at https://www.zacks.com/ap/T

