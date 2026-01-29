AppFolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.9…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $248.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.9 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $950.8 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

AppFolio shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $207.10, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

