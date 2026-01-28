Annaly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $366.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

