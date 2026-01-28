Amphenol: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion. The…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $6.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.27 billion, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Amphenol shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 2%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

