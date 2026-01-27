American Airlines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $99 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $14 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 50 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.70 per share.

American Airlines shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

