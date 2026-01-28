Adtalem: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $76.4…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $76.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $503.4 million in the period.

Adtalem shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.92, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE

