ADP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.62.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.38 billion.

ADP shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 2%. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

