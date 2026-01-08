Acuity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $120.5 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $120.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.52 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Acuity shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

