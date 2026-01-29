ABB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.27 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.27 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $9.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.73 billion, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.22 billion.

ABB shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.