7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy

Investors are always on the hunt for the next big opportunity in up-and-coming stocks. These picks may not yet be household names, but are showing momentum, innovation or turnaround improvement that may lead to outsized returns.

While established blue-chip stocks offer stability, much of the market’s most exciting growth often comes from smaller, emerging players. This list of up-and-coming stocks highlights this growth potential across technology, health care and other sectors — and all have delivered impressive gains over the past year.

It’s important to note that many of these stocks carry elevated risk, however. Several are not yet profitable, while others operate in highly competitive or cyclical industries. That said, strong revenue growth and other operational milestones suggest these are among the best up-and-coming stocks to buy now:

Stock Sector Market Cap 1-year return Aeva Technologies Inc. (ticker: AEVA) Technology $1.2 billion 380.7% Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USAS) Materials $1.9 billion 426.2% AXT Inc. (AXTI) Technology $1.2 billion 970.2% BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Technology $2.7 billion 104.4% Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Health care $2.2 billion 145.3% Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Health care $1.2 billion 461.1% Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Health care $350 million 1,031.4%

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

$1.2 billion Sector: Technology 1-year return: +380.7%

Aeva is a sensor specialist committed to transformational technologies ranging from automated driving to industrial robotics. Its solutions include cutting-edge lidar components — think radar but with lasers instead of sound waves — to support next-generation applications. The company is not yet profitable, so there’s a hefty amount of risk in this startup, but revenue is expected to grow by more than 80% in fiscal 2025 and is expected to rise another 70% in the year ahead. Shares are up more than fourfold over the past year, and this up-and-coming stock could kick things into high gear if it continues to grow at this impressive pace.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USAS)

Market value: $1.9 billion Sector: Materials 1-year return: +426.2%

As the name implies, Americas Gold and Silver is a miner focused on gold and silver, while also producing zinc, lead and other byproducts during the exploration process. Precious metals saw a historic surge in 2025, with gains of about 65% for gold last year, which has naturally fueled a big run for USAS. As a “junior” miner valued at under $2 billion even after a jaw-dropping 426% gain in the last year, USAS isn’t just generating cash for shareholders — it’s also seeing a significant influx of capital to take its operations to the next level. That includes the recent acquisition of the Crescent Silver Mine in Idaho, which should help ensure the company isn’t solely reliant on commodity prices to thrive in the years ahead.

AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Market value: $1.2 billion Sector: Technology 1-year return: +970.2%

AXT is a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates — the foundational wafers that serve as building blocks for transistors and integrated circuits. From the artificial intelligence revolution to the Internet of Things and the broader demands of a digital age, semiconductors remain in high demand, and specialized suppliers like AXT play a critical role in global chip supply chains. Analysts expect 35% revenue growth in fiscal 2026, and while it still operates at a small loss, AXT reported a shortfall of less than $2 million in its October earnings report. As the company moves closer to profitability, this up-and-coming stock is worth a look.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Market value: $2.7 billion Sector: Technology 1-year return: +104.4%

Artificial intelligence player BigBear.ai Holdings occupies a compelling niche within the AI landscape by serving national security, supply chain management and digital identity customers. Analysts expect more than 20% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 as it continues to uncover new opportunities that demonstrate it’s more than a fad stock without substantive sales. During its third-quarter earnings call in November, management reported the acquisition of peer firm Ask Sage for $250 million, a move designed to open new avenues for growth in the year ahead and build on prior momentum.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Market value: $2.2 billion Sector: Health care 1-year return: +145.3%

Cancer-focused biotechnology firm Nuvation has surged over the past several months thanks to strong results from its late-stage clinical study evaluating Ibtrozi, its treatment for early-stage lung cancer. Investment bank Jefferies initiated coverage with a “buy” rating, signaling that even major Wall Street firms are paying attention. That could bode well for this up-and-coming stock as 2026 begins and the company looks toward eventual commercialization of its next-generation therapy.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Market value: $1.2 billion Sector: Health care 1-year return: +461.1%

Health care services company Nutex operates 24 micro-hospitals and hospital outpatient departments across 11 states. In addition, it provides management and support services to affiliated hospitals and offers a cloud-based medical records platform. The company saw revenue more than double in fiscal 2025, and shares continue to ride strong momentum as 2026 begins. The recession-resistant nature of health care, combined with Nutex’s niche focus on urgent care and imaging rather than full-service inpatient hospitals, makes it one of the most attractive up-and-coming stocks to consider.

Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Market value: $350 million Sector: Health care 1-year return: +1,031.4%

Many investors chase small-cap biotech stocks in hopes of a massive one-time gain following a favorable clinical trial. While that strategy can be profitable, it also carries significant risk. The Oncology Institute offers a more stable small-cap alternative, as it provides support services for clinical trials without the “all-or-nothing” dependency on a single drug’s success. The company also operates patient services and prescription drug dispensaries tailored specifically to cancer patients. Still small and specialized, TOI has posted meteoric gains recently as investors grow increasingly optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

Update 01/14/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.