20 Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students

Students who are unhappy with their college experience often transfer to a school that’s a better fit. While some colleges…

Students who are unhappy with their college experience often transfer to a school that’s a better fit. While some colleges rarely admit transfer students, many routinely allow transfers and enroll a significant number.

Among the 1,056 ranked colleges and universities that provided fall 2024 transfer statistics in an annual U.S. News survey, the average number of transfer students admitted was 966. The average transfer acceptance rate at these schools was 64%, and the average number of transfer students who enrolled was 459.

Meanwhile, the 20 colleges with the biggest transfer student populations each saw more than 2,890 new transfer students enroll. The average size of the transfer student body at these schools was 4,104 students.

[Read: Transferring Colleges: 9 Frequently Asked Questions]

Transfer acceptance rates varied widely among these schools, ranging from a low of 23% at University of California, Los Angeles to 100% at Utah Valley University. Liberty University in Virginia reported the highest total number of transfer students enrolled: 5,985.

Liberty is also the only private school on the list. All but four of these 20 undergraduate programs are National Universities, schools that are typically research-focused and offer a variety of college majors in addition to granting master’s and doctoral degrees in a wide range of academic disciplines.

The other four schools are Regional Universities in the West, offering a variety of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctorates.

Below is a list of the 20 colleges that enrolled the largest number of new transfer students in fall 2024. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria to be ranked — such as the requirement that they enroll at least some full-time, first-year students — were not considered for this report. Don’t see your school in the top 20? Access the U.S. News College Compass to find transfer statistics, complete rankings and much more.

U.S. Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students School

School Rank Transfer Acceptance Rate Transfer Enrolled Liberty University (VA) 395-434, National Universities 90% 5,985 Florida International University 97 (tie), National Universities 74% 5,613 University of Central Florida 117 (tie), National Universities 67% 5,480 California State University, Fullerton 139 (tie), National Universities 78% 5,003 University of Houston (TX) 132 (tie), National Universities 88% 4,584 California State University, Long Beach 127 (tie), National Universities 53% 4,541 California State University, Northridge 20 (tie), Regional Universities (West) 72% 4,335 The University of Texas at Arlington 222 (tie), National Universities 84% 4,311 California State University, Sacramento 22 (tie), Regional Universities (West) 93% 4,254 San Diego State University (CA) 117 (tie), National Universities 53% 4,222 University of California, Los Angeles 17 (tie), National Universities 23% 3,833 University of California, San Diego 29, National Universities 55% 3,757 Arizona State University 117 (tie), National Universities 91% 3,749 University of North Texas 208 (tie), National Universities 72% 3,539 University of South Florida 88 (tie), National Universities 57% 3,406 San Jose State University (CA) 4, Regional Universities (West) 70% 3,351 University of Arizona 127 (tie), National Universities 65% 3,168 The University of Texas at San Antonio 213 (tie), National Universities 90% 3,153 Utah Valley University 93, Regional Universities (West) 100% 2,911 George Mason University (VA) 117 (tie), National Universities 84% 2,892

More from U.S. News

How to Transfer a High Number of College Credits

How Transferring Colleges Can Affect Financial Aid

What to Know About Transferring From a Community College

20 Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/06/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.