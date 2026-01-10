10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility.

It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if tariffs, inflation and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 47% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 30% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 12% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 13% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 40% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 25% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 20% Morgan Stanley (MS) 20% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 5% American Express Co. (AXP) 22%

*Based on Jan. 21 closing price and CFRA analysts’ estimates.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of its size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 62% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while net income grew 65%. Analyst Angelo Zino says edge device penetration, an expanding total addressable market and opportunities in software will create more growth avenues for Nvidia in coming years. He projects 63.1% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $183.32 on Jan. 21.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and has maintained 28% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 74% growth in artificial intelligence semiconductor revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit businesses make the company a key player in the AI infrastructure investment boom. AI leaders OpenAI and Anthropic are both among Broadcom’s newest customers. Zino projects 47% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 39% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $428 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $328.80 on Jan. 21.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the third quarter, Lilly reported 54% revenue growth, including impressive 109% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from Zepbound also surged 184% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging population and soaring demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs will be long-term growth tailwinds for Lilly. He projects 18.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,211 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,078.52 on Jan. 21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with over $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan reported 7% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, but net income was down 7%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says wallet share gains and a healthy U.S. economy are the biggest growth drivers for JPMorgan. He projects 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $302.04 on Jan. 21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by extraordinary growth numbers. In the third quarter, Palantir reported 63% revenue growth, including 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 52% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s stock has more upside ahead, and she projects 47% revenue growth for the company in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $231 price target for PLTR, which closed at $165.33 on Jan. 21.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America reported 7% revenue growth and 12% net income growth. Net interest income was up 10%, equities trading revenue was up 23% and investment banking fees were roughly flat compared to a year ago. Leon says Bank of America has positive momentum and is a market leader in wealth management and banking. He projects 5.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $52.07 on Jan. 21.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 9,780% over the past decade. AMD reported 36% revenue growth and a superb 61% net income growth in the third quarter. Client and Gaming revenue grew 73%. Zino says new product launches in 2026 will help close the gap between AMD and AI chip leader Nvidia, and AMD’s partnership with OpenAI is a validation of AMD’s AI capabilities. Zino projects 28% revenue growth in 2026 and 34% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $300 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $249.80 on Jan. 21.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 10% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, even as trading revenue declined 3% from a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley is a leader in U.S. investment banking and should benefit from a multi-year rebound in investment banking demand. He says the combination of strong transactional income in trading, higher recurring fee income and rising equity markets will create a tailwind for Morgan Stanley’s stock. Leon projects 3.8% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for MS stock, which closed at $183.32 on Jan. 21.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the fourth quarter, Goldman reported a 3% drop in revenue but 12% growth in net income. Global Banking and Markets revenue was up 22%, while equity trading revenue was up 25% in the quarter. Leon says the investment banking rebound will support demand for Goldman Sachs’ services in coming years, and Goldman’s decision to focus on core businesses and recurring fee revenue is paying off. Leon projects 11% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for GS stock, which closed at $953.01 on Jan. 21.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the third quarter, American Express reported 11% revenue growth, 16% net income growth and 9% card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is adding more than 3 million new cards per quarter. Card spend in international markets is up 50% over the past three years, and Yokum says American Express can further expand into these high-growth international markets. He projects 8.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $440 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $359.61 on Jan. 21.

Update 01/22/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.