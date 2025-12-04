Zumiez: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.2 million.…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $239.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $291 million to $296 million.

