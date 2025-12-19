Winnebago: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $702.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.3 million.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

