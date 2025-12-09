Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 9, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.00 135.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7754 3.7515
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0768 4.0285
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.17 79.89
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0475 0.9725
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6350 3.6450
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.7700 10.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5050 7.5125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3820 5.3645

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6193 0.6168

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up