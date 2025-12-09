NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.00 135.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7754 3.7515 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0768 4.0285 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.17 79.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0475 0.9725 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6350 3.6450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.7700 10.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5050 7.5125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3820 5.3645

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6193 0.6168

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

