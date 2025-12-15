Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 6:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1487
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.50 135.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7703 3.7987
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8793 3.9114
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 1.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.75 13.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.90 83.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0086 0.9597
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5625 3.5100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 313.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6500 10.4800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4625 7.4575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4270 5.2835

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6172 0.6158

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

