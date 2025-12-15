NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1487 Cheddar…

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1487 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.50 135.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7703 3.7987 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8793 3.9114 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 1.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.75 13.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.90 83.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0086 0.9597 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.50 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.1400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5625 3.5100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 313.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6500 10.4800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4625 7.4575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4270 5.2835

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6172 0.6158

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

