Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 53, Magna Vista 15
Amherst County 37, Buckingham County 22
Arcadia 50, Seaside Christian Academy, Md. 28
Bassett 28, Franklin County 26
Brooke Point 52, Gar-Field 15
Chatham 50, Patrick County 16
Chatham Hall 54, Stuart Hall 39
Clarke County 47, Loudoun Valley 45
Colonial Forge 55, South County 21
Colonial Heights 67, Nottoway 22
Courtland 70, Westmoreland County 21
Deep Creek 68, Churchland 15
Fairfax 43, Falls Church 24
Fredericksburg Christian 50, Carmel 47
Galax 65, Narrows 48
Goochland 62, William Monroe 6
Grafton 76, York 21
Grundy 66, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 50
Honaker 46, Lebanon 41
J.I. Burton 49, Holston 30
Jefferson Forest 46, Alleghany 24
Lafayette 73, Warhill 43
Louisa 45, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 43
Miller School 43, Spotswood 40
New Kent 60, Poquoson 38
Norfolk Christian School 107, Booker T. Washington 12
Norview 42, Bayside 14
Oscar Smith 56, Kempsville 17
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 67, Bath County 34
Potomac Falls 46, Heritage (Leesburg) 31
Rustburg 32, William Campbell 26
Strasburg 48, James Wood 24
Surry County 65, Cumberland 51
Tabb 37, Bruton 32
Turner Ashby 70, Fort Defiance 28
Virginia Academy 60, Steward School 47
Woodstock Central 55, Sherando 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
