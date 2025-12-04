Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 53, Magna Vista 15 Amherst County 37, Buckingham County 22 Arcadia 50, Seaside Christian Academy, Md.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 53, Magna Vista 15

Amherst County 37, Buckingham County 22

Arcadia 50, Seaside Christian Academy, Md. 28

Bassett 28, Franklin County 26

Brooke Point 52, Gar-Field 15

Chatham 50, Patrick County 16

Chatham Hall 54, Stuart Hall 39

Clarke County 47, Loudoun Valley 45

Colonial Forge 55, South County 21

Colonial Heights 67, Nottoway 22

Courtland 70, Westmoreland County 21

Deep Creek 68, Churchland 15

Fairfax 43, Falls Church 24

Fredericksburg Christian 50, Carmel 47

Galax 65, Narrows 48

Goochland 62, William Monroe 6

Grafton 76, York 21

Grundy 66, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 50

Honaker 46, Lebanon 41

J.I. Burton 49, Holston 30

Jefferson Forest 46, Alleghany 24

Lafayette 73, Warhill 43

Louisa 45, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 43

Miller School 43, Spotswood 40

New Kent 60, Poquoson 38

Norfolk Christian School 107, Booker T. Washington 12

Norview 42, Bayside 14

Oscar Smith 56, Kempsville 17

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 67, Bath County 34

Potomac Falls 46, Heritage (Leesburg) 31

Rustburg 32, William Campbell 26

Strasburg 48, James Wood 24

Surry County 65, Cumberland 51

Tabb 37, Bruton 32

Turner Ashby 70, Fort Defiance 28

Virginia Academy 60, Steward School 47

Woodstock Central 55, Sherando 39

