Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 69, Buckingham County 50

Bishop Ireton 89, Benedictine 28

Brunswick Academy 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Carver 60, Sussex Central 43

Cave Spring 58, Auburn 46

Chatham 52, Patrick County 43

Christchurch 76, Westmoreland County 62

Colgan 79, John R. Lewis 37

Colonial Heights 66, Nottoway 54

Culpeper 57, Manassas Park 25

Franklin County 84, Bassett 66

Galax 0, Narrows 0

Grafton 67, York 40

Grassfield 67, Ocean Lakes 55

Hampton Roads 65, Isle of Wight Academy 17

Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Potomac Falls 55

Holston 61, J.I. Burton 36

Jefferson Forest 71, Lord Botetourt 47

John Champe 66, Unity Reed 61

Lakeland 65, Menchville 51

Lebanon 79, Honaker 37

Lloyd C. Bird 85, Midlothian 75

Millbrook 59, Kettle Run 49

Norfolk Christian School 71, Oaktree 56

RHSA 48, Cosby 47

Rock Ridge 38, Osbourn 28

Rocktown 72, Wilson Memorial 64

Rustburg 63, William Campbell 29

Southampton Academy 58, Northeast Academy, N.C. 24

Tunstall 41, Brookville 34

Turner Ashby 52, Fort Defiance 48

Va. Episcopal 78, St. Annes-Belfield 37

William Monroe 57, Goochland 31

Woodstock Central 47, Sherando 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

