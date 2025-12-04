Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 69, Buckingham County 50
Bishop Ireton 89, Benedictine 28
Brunswick Academy 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Carver 60, Sussex Central 43
Cave Spring 58, Auburn 46
Chatham 52, Patrick County 43
Christchurch 76, Westmoreland County 62
Colgan 79, John R. Lewis 37
Colonial Heights 66, Nottoway 54
Culpeper 57, Manassas Park 25
Franklin County 84, Bassett 66
Galax 0, Narrows 0
Grafton 67, York 40
Grassfield 67, Ocean Lakes 55
Hampton Roads 65, Isle of Wight Academy 17
Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Potomac Falls 55
Holston 61, J.I. Burton 36
Jefferson Forest 71, Lord Botetourt 47
John Champe 66, Unity Reed 61
Lakeland 65, Menchville 51
Lebanon 79, Honaker 37
Lloyd C. Bird 85, Midlothian 75
Millbrook 59, Kettle Run 49
Norfolk Christian School 71, Oaktree 56
RHSA 48, Cosby 47
Rock Ridge 38, Osbourn 28
Rocktown 72, Wilson Memorial 64
Rustburg 63, William Campbell 29
Southampton Academy 58, Northeast Academy, N.C. 24
Tunstall 41, Brookville 34
Turner Ashby 52, Fort Defiance 48
Va. Episcopal 78, St. Annes-Belfield 37
William Monroe 57, Goochland 31
Woodstock Central 47, Sherando 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
