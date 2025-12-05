Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Friday reported a loss of $37.3…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Friday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.48 billion.

