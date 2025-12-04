Ulta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $230.9…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $230.9 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.56 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $25.20 to $25.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.3 billion.

