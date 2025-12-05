Tuniu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported net income of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The online travel company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $15.5 million to $16.2 million.

