TRX Gold: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Monday reported net income of $2.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $687,000. Revenue was reported as $57.6 million.

