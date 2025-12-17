Toro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Wednesday reported profit of $73 million in its…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Wednesday reported profit of $73 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.1 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.51 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share.

