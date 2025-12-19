Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 53, Radford 42
Bath County 43, Highland-Monterey 26
Bishop Ireton 56, Grandview Prep, Fla. 41
Blacksburg 57, Pulaski County 37
Bland County 70, Fort Chiswell 68
Cascade, Tenn. 56, Ridgeview 38
Central Wise 49, Westview, Tenn. 42
Chancellor 46, Mountain View 30
Cherokee Trail, Colo. 67, Osbourn Park 66
Colonial Forge 62, Riverbend 31
Cornerstone Christian Academy 39, Fredericksburg Christian 38
DME Academy, Fla. 72, Virginia Academy 42
Douglas Freeman 34, Varina 33
Eastern Montgomery 35, Parry McCluer 29
Eastside 62, Grundy 51
Galax 76, Floyd County 19
Glen Allen 59, Cosby 49
Grassfield 68, Indian River 46
Hampton 95, Phoebus 24
Hanover 56, Midlothian 48
Heritage (Leesburg) 63, Dominion 29
Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Brookville 27
J.R. Tucker 50, Mechanicsville 20
James Monroe 68, Liberty-Bealeton 23
John Marshall 57, Matoaca 23
King William 75, Carver 15
King’s Fork High School 66, Western Branch 30
Liberty Christian 55, Franklin County 34
Loudoun County 58, South Lakes 34
Loudoun Valley 61, Rock Ridge 30
Louisa 78, Goochland 4
Maggie L. Walker GS 46, Colonial Heights 33
Manchester 61, Lloyd C. Bird 25
Massaponax 56, North Stafford 36
Menchville 94, Heritage (Newport News) 9
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Mills Godwin 60, Atlee 13
Morristown East, Tenn. 75, Abingdon 43
Mount Vernon 66, Park View-Sterling 7
Nottoway 48, Amelia County 24
Oakton 54, Briarwood Christian, Ala. 44
Oakton 54, Timber Creek, Fla. 41
Orange County 48, Madison County 44
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 56, Richlands 48
Patriot 39, Woodbridge 34
Potomac Falls 43, Freedom-Woodbridge 40
Powhatan 43, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41
Rappahannock County 52, Page County 48
Rockbridge County 42, Staunton 39
Seton School 51, Oakcrest 33
Stafford 61, Brooke Point 56
Strasburg 61, Warren County 39
Thomas Dale 61, Hopewell 49
Tunstall 63, Gretna 30
Twin Springs 41, Union 27
Warwick 52, Denbigh 21
Windsor 44, Charles City County 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
