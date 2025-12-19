Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 53, Radford 42 Bath County 43, Highland-Monterey 26 Bishop Ireton 56, Grandview Prep, Fla. 41 Blacksburg…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 53, Radford 42

Bath County 43, Highland-Monterey 26

Bishop Ireton 56, Grandview Prep, Fla. 41

Blacksburg 57, Pulaski County 37

Bland County 70, Fort Chiswell 68

Cascade, Tenn. 56, Ridgeview 38

Central Wise 49, Westview, Tenn. 42

Chancellor 46, Mountain View 30

Cherokee Trail, Colo. 67, Osbourn Park 66

Colonial Forge 62, Riverbend 31

Cornerstone Christian Academy 39, Fredericksburg Christian 38

DME Academy, Fla. 72, Virginia Academy 42

Douglas Freeman 34, Varina 33

Eastern Montgomery 35, Parry McCluer 29

Eastside 62, Grundy 51

Galax 76, Floyd County 19

Glen Allen 59, Cosby 49

Grassfield 68, Indian River 46

Hampton 95, Phoebus 24

Hanover 56, Midlothian 48

Heritage (Leesburg) 63, Dominion 29

Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Brookville 27

J.R. Tucker 50, Mechanicsville 20

James Monroe 68, Liberty-Bealeton 23

John Marshall 57, Matoaca 23

King William 75, Carver 15

King’s Fork High School 66, Western Branch 30

Liberty Christian 55, Franklin County 34

Loudoun County 58, South Lakes 34

Loudoun Valley 61, Rock Ridge 30

Louisa 78, Goochland 4

Maggie L. Walker GS 46, Colonial Heights 33

Manchester 61, Lloyd C. Bird 25

Massaponax 56, North Stafford 36

Menchville 94, Heritage (Newport News) 9

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Norfolk Collegiate 33

Mills Godwin 60, Atlee 13

Morristown East, Tenn. 75, Abingdon 43

Mount Vernon 66, Park View-Sterling 7

Nottoway 48, Amelia County 24

Oakton 54, Briarwood Christian, Ala. 44

Oakton 54, Timber Creek, Fla. 41

Orange County 48, Madison County 44

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 56, Richlands 48

Patriot 39, Woodbridge 34

Potomac Falls 43, Freedom-Woodbridge 40

Powhatan 43, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41

Rappahannock County 52, Page County 48

Rockbridge County 42, Staunton 39

Seton School 51, Oakcrest 33

Stafford 61, Brooke Point 56

Strasburg 61, Warren County 39

Thomas Dale 61, Hopewell 49

Tunstall 63, Gretna 30

Twin Springs 41, Union 27

Warwick 52, Denbigh 21

Windsor 44, Charles City County 18

