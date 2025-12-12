Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 77, Rustburg 56
Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Gateway Christian 13
Bethel 62, Heritage (Newport News) 30
Broad Run 87, Stone Bridge 58
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Tallwood 38
Charlottesville 51, Orange County 40
Chelsea Academy 60, Blue Ridge Christian 42
Christ Chapel Academy 54, Trinity at Meadowview 43
Christian Heritage Academy 55, Dayspring 52
Cornerstone Christian 54, Cloudland, Tenn. 42
Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Nandua 37
Denbigh 49, Hampton 44
Denbigh Baptist 72, Greenbrier Christian 67
Eastern Mennonite 63, Carlisle 57
Episcopal 78, Flint Hill 58
Fort Defiance 56, Stuarts Draft 52
Fredericksburg Christian 72, Immanuel Christian 52
Freedom-South Riding 57, Woodgrove 52
Halifax County 61, Chatham 59
Holston 70, Twin Valley 37
Independence 75, Gainesville 65
Jenkins, Ky. 55, J.I. Burton 40
John Marshall 85, Prince Edward County 31
Kellam 74, Kempsville 58
King William 90, K&Q Central 27
Lake Braddock 45, James Madison 41
Life Christian 75, Amelia Academy 67
Luray 72, East Rockingham 62
Marion 86, Rural Retreat 61
Martinsville 85, Magna Vista 58
Menchville 63, Warwick 33
Mountain Mission 61, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 53
Musselman, W.Va. 59, Clarke County 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Isle of Wight Academy 19
New Covenant 66, Regents 38
Northwood 68, Abingdon ACTS 51
Patrick County 84, Bassett 66
Paul VI 66, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 56
Radford 69, Blacksburg 41
Rappahannock County 46, Manassas Park 25
Riverbend 71, James Monroe 44
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 80, Virginia Academy 52
Rockbridge County 60, Eastern Montgomery 52
Rockbridge, Md. 60, Eastern Montgomery 52
Staunton 67, Harrisonburg 36
Va. Episcopal 87, Liberty Christian 55
William Campbell 72, Appomattox 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
