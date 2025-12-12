Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 77, Rustburg 56 Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Gateway Christian 13 Bethel 62, Heritage (Newport News) 30…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 77, Rustburg 56

Atlantic Shores Christian 88, Gateway Christian 13

Bethel 62, Heritage (Newport News) 30

Broad Run 87, Stone Bridge 58

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Tallwood 38

Charlottesville 51, Orange County 40

Chelsea Academy 60, Blue Ridge Christian 42

Christ Chapel Academy 54, Trinity at Meadowview 43

Christian Heritage Academy 55, Dayspring 52

Cornerstone Christian 54, Cloudland, Tenn. 42

Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Nandua 37

Denbigh 49, Hampton 44

Denbigh Baptist 72, Greenbrier Christian 67

Eastern Mennonite 63, Carlisle 57

Episcopal 78, Flint Hill 58

Fort Defiance 56, Stuarts Draft 52

Fredericksburg Christian 72, Immanuel Christian 52

Freedom-South Riding 57, Woodgrove 52

Halifax County 61, Chatham 59

Holston 70, Twin Valley 37

Independence 75, Gainesville 65

Jenkins, Ky. 55, J.I. Burton 40

John Marshall 85, Prince Edward County 31

Kellam 74, Kempsville 58

King William 90, K&Q Central 27

Lake Braddock 45, James Madison 41

Life Christian 75, Amelia Academy 67

Luray 72, East Rockingham 62

Marion 86, Rural Retreat 61

Martinsville 85, Magna Vista 58

Menchville 63, Warwick 33

Mountain Mission 61, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 53

Musselman, W.Va. 59, Clarke County 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Isle of Wight Academy 19

New Covenant 66, Regents 38

Northwood 68, Abingdon ACTS 51

Patrick County 84, Bassett 66

Paul VI 66, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 56

Radford 69, Blacksburg 41

Rappahannock County 46, Manassas Park 25

Riverbend 71, James Monroe 44

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 80, Virginia Academy 52

Rockbridge County 60, Eastern Montgomery 52

Rockbridge, Md. 60, Eastern Montgomery 52

Staunton 67, Harrisonburg 36

Va. Episcopal 87, Liberty Christian 55

William Campbell 72, Appomattox 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.