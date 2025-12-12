Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 54, TJHS 10 Bayside 46, Phoebus 43 Bethel 45, Heritage (Newport News) 29 Bishop O’Connell 56,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 54, TJHS 10

Bayside 46, Phoebus 43

Bethel 45, Heritage (Newport News) 29

Bishop O’Connell 56, Holy Cross, Md. 36

Chantilly 48, Patriot 39

Chatham 56, Halifax County 32

Chelsea Academy 64, Blue Ridge Christian 44

Cosby 46, Powhatan 34

Cumberland 56, Thomas Walker 20

East Rockingham 55, Luray 44

Foxcroft 35, Quantico 19

Fredericksburg Christian 44, Immanuel Christian 30

Front Royal Home 40, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 38

Fuqua School 57, Grace Christian 37

Gainesville 45, Independence 15

Grafton 85, Tabb 28

Grayson County 54, Chilhowie 47

Greenbrier Christian 33, Denbigh Baptist 14

Hampton 80, Denbigh 8

IMG Academy, Fla. 61, Catholic 38

Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41

J.I. Burton 44, Jenkins, Ky. 36

James Monroe 61, Riverbend 53

James Monroe, W.Va. 56, Narrows 46

John Marshall 50, Prince Edward County 35

Kellam 77, Kempsville 26

Lloyd C. Bird 66, James River-Midlothian 42

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Goochland 12

Manchester 61, Midlothian 17

Marion 60, Rural Retreat 49

Martinsburg, W.Va. 55, Dominion 37

Martinsville 45, Magna Vista 38

Menchville 85, Warwick 24

Mt Carmel Christian, Pa. 57, Mountain View Christian Academy 26

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 65, TPLS Christian 32

Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Isle of Wight Academy 38

New Kent 62, Smithfield 43

Norfolk Academy 60, Arcadia 19

North Cross 36, Roanoke Valley Christian 22

Osbourn Park 47, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 46

Paul VI 64, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 62

Potomac School 63, Valor Christian, Colo. 51

Rustburg 32, Altavista 26

Shining Stars Sports 40, Good Counsel, Md. 33

South County 59, Hayfield 42

St. John Paul the Great 63, Carmel 28

Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 38

Strasburg 58, Warren County 40

Stuarts Draft 87, Fort Defiance 27

Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 43

Varina 45, Hermitage 18

Virginia Academy 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 34

Warhill 49, York 38

West Point 51, Carver 9

Woodgrove 55, Freedom-South Riding 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

