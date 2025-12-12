Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 54, TJHS 10
Bayside 46, Phoebus 43
Bethel 45, Heritage (Newport News) 29
Bishop O’Connell 56, Holy Cross, Md. 36
Chantilly 48, Patriot 39
Chatham 56, Halifax County 32
Chelsea Academy 64, Blue Ridge Christian 44
Cosby 46, Powhatan 34
Cumberland 56, Thomas Walker 20
East Rockingham 55, Luray 44
Foxcroft 35, Quantico 19
Fredericksburg Christian 44, Immanuel Christian 30
Front Royal Home 40, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 38
Fuqua School 57, Grace Christian 37
Gainesville 45, Independence 15
Grafton 85, Tabb 28
Grayson County 54, Chilhowie 47
Greenbrier Christian 33, Denbigh Baptist 14
Hampton 80, Denbigh 8
IMG Academy, Fla. 61, Catholic 38
Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41
J.I. Burton 44, Jenkins, Ky. 36
James Monroe 61, Riverbend 53
James Monroe, W.Va. 56, Narrows 46
John Marshall 50, Prince Edward County 35
Kellam 77, Kempsville 26
Lloyd C. Bird 66, James River-Midlothian 42
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Goochland 12
Manchester 61, Midlothian 17
Marion 60, Rural Retreat 49
Martinsburg, W.Va. 55, Dominion 37
Martinsville 45, Magna Vista 38
Menchville 85, Warwick 24
Mt Carmel Christian, Pa. 57, Mountain View Christian Academy 26
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 65, TPLS Christian 32
Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Isle of Wight Academy 38
New Kent 62, Smithfield 43
Norfolk Academy 60, Arcadia 19
North Cross 36, Roanoke Valley Christian 22
Osbourn Park 47, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 46
Paul VI 64, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 62
Potomac School 63, Valor Christian, Colo. 51
Rustburg 32, Altavista 26
Shining Stars Sports 40, Good Counsel, Md. 33
South County 59, Hayfield 42
St. John Paul the Great 63, Carmel 28
Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 38
Strasburg 58, Warren County 40
Stuarts Draft 87, Fort Defiance 27
Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 43
Varina 45, Hermitage 18
Virginia Academy 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 34
Warhill 49, York 38
West Point 51, Carver 9
Woodgrove 55, Freedom-South Riding 52
