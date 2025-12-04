The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $84.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.9 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, The Cooper Companies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.3 billion to $4.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

