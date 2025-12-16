The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $339.5 million in the period.

