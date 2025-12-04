SentinelOne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $271 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.