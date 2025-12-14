Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 65, Osbourn Park 42
Clarke County 53, James Wood 15
Gainesville 59, Orlando Christian Prep, Fla. 47
Grafton 78, Poquoson 40
Henrico 67, Gwynn Park, Md. 13
James Madison 42, Meridian 39
John Marshall 51, Knightdale, N.C. 41
Loudoun Valley 55, John Handley 50
Manor High School 47, Hayfield 46
Menchville 45, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 37
Miller School 45, Episcopal Academy, Pa. 36
Monacan 50, Matoaca 32
Mt Carmel 40, Grace Christian 22
Norfolk Christian School 55, Hamden Hall, Conn. 46
Orlando Christian Prep, Fla. 55, Hampton 48
Petersburg 53, Brunswick 22
Smithsburg, Md. 45, Massaponax 35
South Garner, N.C. 52, Lloyd C. Bird 46
St. Annes-Belfield 59, San Jose Prep, Fla. 51
Steward School 58, Gwynedd Mercy, Pa. 47
Thomas Dale 42, Grassfield 35
Trinity Christian School 46, Christ Chapel Academy 37
Virginia Academy 50, Springfield Central, Mass. 41
Washington-Liberty 68, Forest Park 12
William Fleming 41, Neshaminy, Pa. 29
