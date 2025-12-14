Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 65, Osbourn Park 42 Clarke County 53, James Wood 15 Gainesville 59, Orlando Christian Prep,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 65, Osbourn Park 42

Clarke County 53, James Wood 15

Gainesville 59, Orlando Christian Prep, Fla. 47

Grafton 78, Poquoson 40

Henrico 67, Gwynn Park, Md. 13

James Madison 42, Meridian 39

John Marshall 51, Knightdale, N.C. 41

Loudoun Valley 55, John Handley 50

Manor High School 47, Hayfield 46

Menchville 45, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 37

Miller School 45, Episcopal Academy, Pa. 36

Monacan 50, Matoaca 32

Mt Carmel 40, Grace Christian 22

Norfolk Christian School 55, Hamden Hall, Conn. 46

Orlando Christian Prep, Fla. 55, Hampton 48

Petersburg 53, Brunswick 22

Smithsburg, Md. 45, Massaponax 35

South Garner, N.C. 52, Lloyd C. Bird 46

St. Annes-Belfield 59, San Jose Prep, Fla. 51

Steward School 58, Gwynedd Mercy, Pa. 47

Thomas Dale 42, Grassfield 35

Trinity Christian School 46, Christ Chapel Academy 37

Virginia Academy 50, Springfield Central, Mass. 41

Washington-Liberty 68, Forest Park 12

William Fleming 41, Neshaminy, Pa. 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

