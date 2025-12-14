Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Lakeland 53
Bishop O’Connell 57, Imhotep, Pa. 50
Blue Ridge School 73, Takoma Academy, Md. 58
Broad Run 75, John Champe 37
Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Christchurch 44
Catholic 80, Kecoughtan 48
Clarke County 57, James Wood 55
Evergreen 88, Seton School 81
Fairfax Christian 75, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 56
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 88, Loudoun County Home School 34
Fredericksburg Homeschool 66, Durham Homeschool, N.C. 50
Gar-Field 67, Potomac Falls 60
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53, Trinity at Meadowview 20
Gillion Academy Regional 62, Edison 60
Hanover 76, Stafford 49
Heritage (Leesburg) 63, Washington Leadership, D.C. 42
James Monroe 85, Narrows 58
John Handley 67, Huguenot 58
King’s Fork High School 80, Malvern Prep, Pa. 63
Landstown 84, Gillion Academy Regional 40
Loudoun Valley 62, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 58
Maret, D.C. 61, Alexandria City 33
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 72, Magna Vista 51
New Hope Academy, Md. 73, Gainesville 71
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35, Durham Homeschool, N.C. 34
Peninsula Catholic 83, SPIRIT Home School 76
Potomac 72, Bethel 45
Prince George 71, Norfolk Collegiate 58
Princess Anne 70, Phoebus 50
Prolific Prep, Calif. 74, Paul VI 70
Providence Christian Academy, Tenn. 59, Hargrave Military 49
Salem-Va. Beach 79, Matoaca 42
Shining Stars Sports 62, Portsmouth Christian 56
Skyline 63, Wakefield School 50
St. Michael 85, Flint Hill 69
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 69, Hayfield 52
Thomas Walker 72, Twin Valley 48
Virginia Academy 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 45
Warhill 63, Bayside 47
Washington-Liberty 54, South Lakes 49
Yorktown 41, Colonial Forge 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
