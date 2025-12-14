Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Lakeland 53 Bishop O’Connell 57, Imhotep, Pa. 50 Blue Ridge School 73, Takoma…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Lakeland 53

Bishop O’Connell 57, Imhotep, Pa. 50

Blue Ridge School 73, Takoma Academy, Md. 58

Broad Run 75, John Champe 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Christchurch 44

Catholic 80, Kecoughtan 48

Clarke County 57, James Wood 55

Evergreen 88, Seton School 81

Fairfax Christian 75, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 56

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 88, Loudoun County Home School 34

Fredericksburg Homeschool 66, Durham Homeschool, N.C. 50

Gar-Field 67, Potomac Falls 60

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53, Trinity at Meadowview 20

Gillion Academy Regional 62, Edison 60

Hanover 76, Stafford 49

Heritage (Leesburg) 63, Washington Leadership, D.C. 42

James Monroe 85, Narrows 58

John Handley 67, Huguenot 58

King’s Fork High School 80, Malvern Prep, Pa. 63

Landstown 84, Gillion Academy Regional 40

Loudoun Valley 62, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 58

Maret, D.C. 61, Alexandria City 33

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 72, Magna Vista 51

New Hope Academy, Md. 73, Gainesville 71

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35, Durham Homeschool, N.C. 34

Peninsula Catholic 83, SPIRIT Home School 76

Potomac 72, Bethel 45

Prince George 71, Norfolk Collegiate 58

Princess Anne 70, Phoebus 50

Prolific Prep, Calif. 74, Paul VI 70

Providence Christian Academy, Tenn. 59, Hargrave Military 49

Salem-Va. Beach 79, Matoaca 42

Shining Stars Sports 62, Portsmouth Christian 56

Skyline 63, Wakefield School 50

St. Michael 85, Flint Hill 69

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 69, Hayfield 52

Thomas Walker 72, Twin Valley 48

Virginia Academy 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 45

Warhill 63, Bayside 47

Washington-Liberty 54, South Lakes 49

Yorktown 41, Colonial Forge 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

