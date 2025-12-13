Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= State Championship= Oscar Smith 44, North Stafford 0 Class 5= State Championship= Maury 25,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

State Championship=

Oscar Smith 44, North Stafford 0

Class 5=

State Championship=

Maury 25, Highland Springs 7

Class 4=

State Championship=

Varina 47, Loudoun County 0

Class 3=

State Championship=

Lake Taylor 48, Kettle Run 42, 2OT

Class 2=

State Championship=

Strasburg 49, Glenvar 27

Class 1=

State Championship=

Rappahannock 49, Rye Cove 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

