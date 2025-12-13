Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
State Championship=
Oscar Smith 44, North Stafford 0
Class 5=
State Championship=
Maury 25, Highland Springs 7
Class 4=
State Championship=
Varina 47, Loudoun County 0
Class 3=
State Championship=
Lake Taylor 48, Kettle Run 42, 2OT
Class 2=
State Championship=
Strasburg 49, Glenvar 27
Class 1=
State Championship=
Rappahannock 49, Rye Cove 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
