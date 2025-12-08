Phreesia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.3 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.1 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $479 million to $481 million.

