Paychex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $395.4 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

