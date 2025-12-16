No More Free Checked Bags on Southwest This Holiday Season — Unless You Play Your (Credit) Cards Right

Southwest was one of the last airline holdouts to offer not just one, but two free checked bags to its…

Southwest was one of the last airline holdouts to offer not just one, but two free checked bags to its customers. In fact, it’s likely that many people considered it one of the key reasons they flew Southwest. But that all changed earlier this year. However, there are a couple of get-out-of-checked-bag-fee tactics available this holiday season if you plan to fly Southwest.

— Become a Rapid Rewards credit card holder. Open any Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, pay for your flight with it and receive a credit for one checked bag.

— Earn higher status in the Rapid Rewards program. If you’re an A-List Member, you’ll be entitled to one free checked bag. If you become an A-List Preferred Member, then you can check two bags at no charge.

— Purchase an upgraded ticket. If you choose a Business Select ticket, you’ll get two free checked bags.

Is It Worth Getting a Rapid Rewards Card Just to Save on Baggage Fees?

Normally, we’d only recommend airline-branded cards to people who are loyal to one airline and fly frequently. But this perk alone might make getting a Rapid Rewards card worthwhile if you’re a bag-checker, even if you only fly the airline once a year.

Southwest charges $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. If that’s the case, a round trip for a family of four with one bag each would cost $280. Offsetting that cost seems like an awfully strong argument for getting a Rapid Rewards credit card.

Which Rapid Rewards Card Should You Get?

There are three consumer Southwest credit cards issued by Chase Bank, but all have an annual fee. Choosing the right level really depends on how often you fly and the type of perks and benefits you will use. Right now, all three earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

— Annual fee: $99

— Anniversary points: Earn 3,000 bonus points each account anniversary.

— Seat selection: Choose a complimentary standard seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available.

— Earnings: Earn two points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases and two points at gas stations and grocery stores on the first $5,000 in combined purchases per year; earn one point on all other eligible purchases.

— Additional perks: Enjoy a boost of 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points every year and a 10% promo code for each year on your cardholder anniversary (which excludes basic fare).

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

— Annual fee: $149

— Anniversary points: Earn 6,000 bonus points each account anniversary.

— Seat selection: Choose a complimentary preferred seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available.

— Earnings: Earn three points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases and two points at gas stations and restaurants on the first $8,000 in combined purchases per year; earn one point on all other eligible purchases.

— Additional perks: Enjoy a boost of 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points every year and a 15% promo code for each year on your cardholder anniversary (which excludes basic fare). Get 1,500 Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

— Annual fee: $229

— Anniversary points: Earn 7,500 bonus points each account anniversary.

— Seat selection: Choose a complimentary preferred seat at booking and upgrade to an extra legroom seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available.

— Earnings: Earn four points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases and two points at gas stations and restaurants; earn one point on all other eligible purchases.

— Additional perks: Enjoy a boost of 10,000 Companion Pass® qualifying points every year and get 2,500 Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent.

Update 12/17/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.