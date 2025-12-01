MongoDB: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $628.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $665 million to $670 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.76 to $4.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.