ModivCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODVQ) on Monday reported a loss of $303.7 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODVQ) on Monday reported a loss of $303.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $21.16.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $659.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODVQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODVQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.